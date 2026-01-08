Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.6190, with a volume of 533818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Toro by 14,306.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

