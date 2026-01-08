PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.0360. Approximately 1,708,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,726,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 192,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,858. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,111.36. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 429,624 shares of company stock worth $15,534,465 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

