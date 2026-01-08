DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of DeNA Co (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.1450, but opened at $18.3805. DeNA shares last traded at $18.3805, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

DeNA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. DeNA had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $280.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based company specializing in online and mobile platforms, with a core focus on digital entertainment. Since launching its flagship Mobage mobile gaming network in 2006, DeNA has built a diverse portfolio of game development and publishing services, collaborating with both in-house studios and external partners. The company’s platform offers a range of social games accessible via smartphones and web browsers, supporting global releases as well as titles tailored to its domestic Japanese market.

Beyond gaming, DeNA operates a suite of e-commerce and web-based services that leverage its technology infrastructure and user-network expertise.

