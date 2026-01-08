JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 753,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the previous session’s volume of 125,245 shares.The stock last traded at $50.4690 and had previously closed at $50.25.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

