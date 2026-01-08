Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 27847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 73,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

