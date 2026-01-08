Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 97194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.55.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.56%.

About Financial 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

