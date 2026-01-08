TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

CLX stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.38. 894,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 358.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 138.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,648,000 after buying an additional 1,883,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $190,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 218.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after purchasing an additional 856,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

