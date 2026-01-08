TD Cowen Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $27.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 2,041,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,548. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 253.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,664 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $124,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

