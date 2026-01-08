SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 18.9% – Time to Sell?

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 and last traded at GBX 3.65. Approximately 1,071,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 279,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

The firm has a market cap of £5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.16.

In other SEEEN news, insider Adrian Hargrave bought 100,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000. Insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

