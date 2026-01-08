ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 5,880,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,902,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,623.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts. BOIL was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

