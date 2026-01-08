TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 8.69. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. Sezzle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.380-3.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sezzle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $71,770,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sezzle by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

