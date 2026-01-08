Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Get Equitable alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Equitable Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 1,736,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equitable has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,191,056.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,770 shares of company stock worth $8,120,014. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Equitable by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equitable by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.