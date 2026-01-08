Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at TD Cowen

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 395,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,272. Schrodinger has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 169.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,728 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 41.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.