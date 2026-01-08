Reviewing BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BV Financial and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BV Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than BV Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BV Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BV Financial and Metropolitan Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $38.74 million 4.14 $11.72 million $1.09 16.51 Metropolitan Bank $492.21 million 1.70 $66.69 million $5.76 14.10

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 20.80% 7.08% 1.51% Metropolitan Bank 12.46% 8.71% 0.82%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats BV Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, money market, demand deposit, and other interest-bearing transaction accounts. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit cards. The company was formerly known as Metbank Holding Corp. and changed its name to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in January 2007. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

