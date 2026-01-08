Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 8th (ABR, ACI, AFRM, ALIT, ALLY, ALNY, AMGN, AMH, AMRZ, ARGX)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 8th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $2.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $318.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $57.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $950.00 to $1,030.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $375.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4,318.00 to $3,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1,322.00 to $1,310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $97.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $86.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price cut by Citizens Jmp from $108.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $100.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $67.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $321.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $101.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $289.00 to $312.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $2.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $80.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $218.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $161.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $212.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.75 to $8.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $540.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $875.00 to $800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $188.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $38.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $94.00 to $90.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $798.00 to $820.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $278.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $629.00 to $632.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $675.00 to $615.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $288.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $610.00 to $685.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $217.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $29.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

