Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 8th (ABR, ACI, AFRM, ALIT, ALLY, ALNY, AMGN, AMH, AMRZ, ARGX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 8th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $2.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $318.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $57.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $950.00 to $1,030.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $375.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4,318.00 to $3,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1,322.00 to $1,310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $97.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $86.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price cut by Citizens Jmp from $108.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $100.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $67.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $321.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $101.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $289.00 to $312.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $2.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $80.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $218.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $161.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $212.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.75 to $8.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $540.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $875.00 to $800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $188.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $38.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $94.00 to $90.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $798.00 to $820.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $278.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $629.00 to $632.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $675.00 to $615.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $288.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $610.00 to $685.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $217.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $29.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

