Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 497,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 275,609 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRTS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 9.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile



Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Read More

