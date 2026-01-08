PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.31 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 51319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,783.36. The trade was a 55.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 71,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $9,113,589.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 577,859 shares in the company, valued at $74,006,402.13. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,129 shares of company stock worth $26,957,567. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

