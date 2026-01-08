Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.3950, with a volume of 212174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 251,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,190.75. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

