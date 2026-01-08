Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.03 and last traded at $114.4910. Approximately 430,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,380,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1,174.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

