Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $285.44 and last traded at $287.8580. 685,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,987,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Celestica by 182,325.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 51,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica



Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

