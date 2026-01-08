China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,566,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the previous session’s volume of 3,238,544 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5140 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SXTC

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.