Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $292.02 and last traded at $296.5780. 446,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,137,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.97.

Positive Sentiment: Centrus won a $900 million DOE task order to expand commercial-scale HALEU enrichment at its Piketon, Ohio site — a major government-backed contract that underpins multi?billion-dollar expansion plans and domestic uranium capability. Centrus wins $900 million DOE task order

Centrus won a $900 million DOE task order to expand commercial-scale HALEU enrichment at its Piketon, Ohio site — a major government-backed contract that underpins multi?billion-dollar expansion plans and domestic uranium capability. Positive Sentiment: Centrus issued a company press release confirming the $900M award and outlining job creation and scaling of enrichment capacity — reinforces revenue visibility tied to the DOE program. Centrus Awarded $900 Million (PR Newswire)

Centrus issued a company press release confirming the $900M award and outlining job creation and scaling of enrichment capacity — reinforces revenue visibility tied to the DOE program. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Centrus to a Strong-Buy and added LEU to momentum/strong-buy lists, which can attract short-term flows and retail interest. Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded Centrus to a Strong-Buy and added LEU to momentum/strong-buy lists, which can attract short-term flows and retail interest. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on LEU to $340 from $285, signaling higher analyst valuation expectations following Piketon progress. BofA price-target raise

Bank of America raised its price target on LEU to $340 from $285, signaling higher analyst valuation expectations following Piketon progress. Positive Sentiment: Market writeups (InsiderMonkey, Yahoo and others) flagged LEU among top energy gainers after the DOE award, helping momentum and visibility. InsiderMonkey: Surge after DOE award

Market writeups (InsiderMonkey, Yahoo and others) flagged LEU among top energy gainers after the DOE award, helping momentum and visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Some aggregator pieces and analyst roundups list Centrus among favored energy names, but coverage is mixed between “bullish” and “neutral,” so the impact depends on follow-through from institutional buyers. Analysts bullish roundup

Some aggregator pieces and analyst roundups list Centrus among favored energy names, but coverage is mixed between “bullish” and “neutral,” so the impact depends on follow-through from institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: a Seeking Alpha piece warns LEU may be a “valuation-based sell” after the rally — high P/E and rapid price appreciation are prompting caution and profit-taking. Valuation-based sell thesis

Valuation concerns: a Seeking Alpha piece warns LEU may be a “valuation-based sell” after the rally — high P/E and rapid price appreciation are prompting caution and profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly EPS missed consensus (Nov. report), and the stock now trades at rich multiples — a permanent earnings beat is still needed to justify higher valuation from institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $325.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

