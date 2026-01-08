Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $127.80 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,390,824 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,381,421.0182638. The last known price of Energi is 0.02099938 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $136,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.