NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $197.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,284,620,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,284,568,352. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69644112 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 605 active market(s) with $180,552,395.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

