ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $515.73 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 82.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00089250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00006050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,897,788,285 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

