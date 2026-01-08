ZClassic Price Reaches $0.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $140.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.02 or 0.00467332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

