AAR (NYSE:AIR) CAO Sells $455,961.75 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica Garascia sold 4,787 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $455,961.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,304.25. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 440,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AAR by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,550,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

