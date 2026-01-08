Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Septerna (SEPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ: SEPN) recently:

12/23/2025 – Septerna is now covered by analysts at Jones Trading. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Septerna was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2025 – Septerna is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Septerna is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2025 – Septerna was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2025 – Septerna was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

11/11/2025 – Septerna had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Featured Stories

