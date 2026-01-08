Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.9140. Approximately 789,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,676,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $46.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

