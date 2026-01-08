Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Up 11% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.2950. Approximately 688,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,378,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $579.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.85.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 20,797.03%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,942.36. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

