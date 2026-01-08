Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.71, but opened at $95.21. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $98.0570, with a volume of 2,458,413 shares.

More Revolution Medicines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for KRAS G12D?mutant NSCLC — a clear clinical/regulatory positive that can raise the asset’s value and strengthen RVMD’s strategic profile. GlobeNewswire: FDA Breakthrough for Zoldonrasib

FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for KRAS G12D?mutant NSCLC — a clear clinical/regulatory positive that can raise the asset’s value and strengthen RVMD’s strategic profile. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying (12,079 calls, ~1,136% above normal) indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning by options traders — suggests traders expected upside from either deal news or clinical/regulatory catalysts.

Unusually large call buying (12,079 calls, ~1,136% above normal) indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning by options traders — suggests traders expected upside from either deal news or clinical/regulatory catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Major media reported AbbVie was in talks to buy Revolution Medicines, triggering a rally to record highs as investors priced in a potential takeover premium. Reuters: AbbVie Talks to Buy RVMD

Major media reported AbbVie was in talks to buy Revolution Medicines, triggering a rally to record highs as investors priced in a potential takeover premium. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halts/LULD pauses occurred during the intraday run — typical around large moves and news flow; these pauses add short?term liquidity/framing risk but are procedural.

Trading halts/LULD pauses occurred during the intraday run — typical around large moves and news flow; these pauses add short?term liquidity/framing risk but are procedural. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie publicly denied being in talks to buy Revolution Medicines; that reversal removed the takeover premium and prompted profit?taking and a pullback in both stocks. Barron’s: AbbVie Denies Talks MSN: Buyer Denies Talks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $239,287.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,730.85. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $372,346.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,691.46. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 183,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.