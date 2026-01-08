Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 252 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $86.57.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

