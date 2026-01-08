i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.46. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $1.5450, with a volume of 613,001 shares traded.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John William Seaman purchased 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $451,024.60. The trade was a 6.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,150. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 87.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

