i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.46. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $1.5450, with a volume of 613,001 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director John William Seaman purchased 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $451,024.60. The trade was a 6.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,150. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.
The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.
