SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $13.80. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 383,703 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SFTBY has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $5.38. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 41.42%.The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high?growth technology companies around the globe.
