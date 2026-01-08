J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 18,501 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

