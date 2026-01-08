J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 18,501 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JSAIY
J. Sainsbury Stock Down 2.0%
About J. Sainsbury
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J. Sainsbury
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.