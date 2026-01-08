Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.99. Denso shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 18,459 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Denso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Denso to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denso has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Denso Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Denso had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denso

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

