Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 26,344 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 14,332 put options.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $79,604,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7,760.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,883,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,053 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 654.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 315.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,946,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

