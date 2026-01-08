Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.64 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ark has a market cap of $55.64 million and $8.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

