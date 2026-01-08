Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s previous close.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 323,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,891. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,700.26. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,460. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 559,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 121,611 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.