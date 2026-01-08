NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,846. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 175.70 and a current ratio of 175.70. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 102.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $26,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

