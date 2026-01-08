Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AS traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 567,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

