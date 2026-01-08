Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.66.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. Target has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

