Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 437,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $908.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $19.41.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

