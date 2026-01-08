Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC)

Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 323% compared to the average daily volume of 1,183 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acuren in a report on Friday, November 14th. Baird R W upgraded Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Acuren in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in Acuren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuren by 123.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Acuren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TIC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 224,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,826. Acuren has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non?destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness?for?service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

