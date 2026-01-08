Satellogic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 935% compared to the average volume of 990 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satellogic currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Satellogic Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SATL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 7,025,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $365.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Satellogic news, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 283,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,133.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,323,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,806.56. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,997 shares of company stock worth $1,206,693. Insiders own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Satellogic by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Satellogic by 107.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low?Earth?orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high?resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end?to?end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

Further Reading

