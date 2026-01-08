Planet Fitness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 78,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,236 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 653,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $87.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

