Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.9450, with a volume of 277150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 475.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 616.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.