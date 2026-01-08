Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 74,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 354,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 17.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

