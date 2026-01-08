Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$84.32 and last traded at C$83.75, with a volume of 20658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.88.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.2833 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

Further Reading

