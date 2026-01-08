iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.94 and last traded at $107.2160, with a volume of 1297607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

